Chick-Fil-A Planning Massive Expansion in New York State

Chick-fil-A is looking to expand its presence in New York State.

Chick-fil-A Coming To Many Locations Across New York State

The popular fast food chain has plans to open up full restaurants in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

Kingston Area, Town Of Ulster

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Chick-fil-A is reportedly hoping to open at the former Red Lobster location in the Town of Ulster.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

An application was made to the planning board, but a construction timeline has not been set yet.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Nanuet, Rockland County

Chick-Fil-A Chick-Fil-A loading...

What's expected to be the biggest Chick-fil-A in the Northeast is coming soon to Rockland County.

It's located at 70 East Route 59 in Nanuet. An opening date could come during the summer of 2025.

Fishkill, Dutchess County

Chick-fil-A also plans to open in Fishkill.

Reports say the Fishkill planning board is finalizing plans to open in Westage Drive in the Walmart Plaza.

Town Of Wallkill, Orange County

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Orange County is also getting a Chick-fil-A.

It's going to be located on State Route 211 at the site of a former Boston Market.

Opening dates for all locations haven't been released.

Other Places In New York State With Chick-fil-A In Its Future

There are also rumors of Chick-fil-a coming to several other locations across New York State, including in:

Latham

Johnson City

Greater Binghamton (Vestal)

East Meadow

New York City (mobile pickup restaurant)

Selden (recently opened)

Want to make your own Chick-fil-A sauce? Find out how below:

How To Make Your Own Chick-Fil-A Sauce There is a shortage of Chick-Fil-A sauce so a simple solution is to make your own. It is only 6 ingredients and you will be able to dunk your nugs all you want. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Below are the top 12 most popular dining options in America. I'm not gonna lie, the top choice shocked me! What do you think?

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

Chick-fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley