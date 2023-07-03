State Of Emergency Declared After Storm Rips Roof Off Hudson Valley School
A state of emergency was declared after a severe thunderstorm left damage across parts of the Hudson Valley.
On Monday, Goshen, New York officials declared a state of emergency because severe weather ripped through Goshen and Chester.
State Of Emergency Declared, Orange County, New York
"The town of Goshen is declared a state of emergency. An extreme weather event occurred this afternoon causing multiple street closures. Power outages, and trees down on the road and private property. Telephone poles were snapped and wires are down everywhere. Please be extra careful don’t touch any downed wires. Fireworks are canceled for tonight all around town. All emergency personnel are spread thin around town. Police, fire, Highway and EMS are dealing with this emergency," the Town of Goshen PBA wrote on Facebook
Severe Weather Rips Through Goshen, Chester In Orange County, New York
Wild Weather Peels Roof Off School In Chester, New York
Officials are looking at the damage to the school.
"We are currently assessing weather-related damage to the roof and interior at Maple Avenue School. Safety measures are underway to address the removal of debris," Chester Union Free School District Superintendent of Schools stated.
Prior to the storm, the area was in a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.
"This storm was warned, and as you can see on radar appeared quite intense, Hudson Valley Weather wrote on Facebook. "The storm cell tracked from west of Goshen, eastward into parts of the Chester area, before weakening as it moved further east after 4pm."