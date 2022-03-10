Cheap Airline To Fly From Hudson Valley To ‘Unserved Destinations’

An "ultra-low" cost airline announced plants to fly from Newburgh to more "unserved destinations."

On Wednesday, Frontier Airlines which calls itself an "ultra-low fare carrier" announced plans to fly nonstop to two more destinations from the Hudson Valley.

Frontier Airlines says they will from New York Stewart International Airport to "two unserved destinations."

Flights will begin this spring.

Frontier Airlines confirmed they will fly nonstop from Newburgh to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georiga.

"We are excited to announce this expansion of service at New York Stewart International Airport," Frontier Airlines Senior Manager Sales and Distribution Will Evans said. "With the addition of these new routes, we will offer nonstop service to a total of five destinations from New York Stewart International Airport. Today’s announcement means both visitors and residents have more options for convenience and affordability with Frontier’s ultra-low fares and friendly service."

To celebrate, America’s Greenest Airline is offering fares as low as $39.

Frontier will fly to Atlanta from Newburgh three times a week. Service starts on May 26 with an introductory fare of $39.

The "ultra-low fare carrier" will fly from New York Stewart International Airport to Raleigh-Durham twice a week. Flights also start on May 26, with a starting price of $49.

"The Port Authority remains committed to offering greater connectivity to more destinations from this airport," Interim General Manager of New York Stewart International Airport Omar Astaci said. "The expansion of Frontier’s service is an essential part of the Port Authority’s overall effort to achieve growth and become more competitive, and we look forward to our continued partnership in this endeavor."

PLAY will fly from Stewart to what officials say are 22 European destinations including:

Frontier Airlines Frontier Airlines loading...

