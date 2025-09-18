Peaceful Upstate New York Vigil For Charlie Kirk Ends In Destruction

A peaceful vigil for Charlie Kirk in the Hudson Valley turned tragic when vandals destroyed a memorial.

On Monday, Orange County Young Republicans held a moving memorial for Charlie Kirk.

Memorial For Charlie Kirk In Goshen, New York, Draws Huge Crowd

The prayer vigil for Kirk was held on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Village Square in Goshen. All were welcome. Guests were encouraged to bring candles, Bibles, rosaries, and more.

"You can shoot someone to silence their voice, but you cannot kill their spirit. #ForCharlie," Orange County Young Republicans wrote on Facebook after the peaceful vigil.

Around 500 people gathered to honor the conservative activist who was fatally shot last week. Hudson Valley residents gathered to honor his faith, his patriotism, and his politics.

No protesters were reported.

Charlie Kirk Memorial Destroyed In Orange County

Orange County Young Republicans also set up a memorial for Kirk in the area. They now report that the memorial was destroyed.

"We are distraught by the destruction of our memorial for Charlie Kirk. "Even after his death, hatred ran so deep that someone chose to desecrate his memorial, shatter prayer candles, and destroy flowers placed in his honor," Orange County Young Republicans wrote on Facebook.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made. But Orange County Young Republicans has "full faith" that police will find the "person responsible and bring justice."

Another Kirk Vigil Planned For Hudson Valley This Weekend

Hudson Valley residents have the chance to attend another vigil for Kirk.

