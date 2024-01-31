Change To Tax Returns In New York State Is Great News For Many

Tax season is here and top officials are reminding New Yorkers of something that could save you a lot of money.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is reminding New Yorkers that many can file their returns for free.

Many New York State Residents Can File Taxes For Free

It's estimated that free filing will save many Empire State residents hundreds of dollars each year.

In order to qualify to send in their federal and state returns at no cost people must meet income and other qualifications.

"Good news! We partner with the Free File Alliance to offer you options to e-file your federal and New York State income tax returns—at no cost, if you qualify," the New York State tax website states. "Depending on your income and other criteria, you may be eligible to use Free File software to electronically prepare and file your federal and state returns in 2024.

Do You Qualify For A Free Tax Return

See below if you qualify:

"If you do not qualify to use one of the Free File software providers, you still have choices that may work for you! See Other e-file options to learn more," officials state.

Key Step: Must Access Websites Directly From New York State Website

Note: To file for free using any of the above three services, you must access all directly from the New York State website. CLICK HERE to find the link for each service, or you may be charged a fee.

This year's deadline to file your taxes on time is midnight on April 15.

