CBS Newsman Gets Lost in Wappingers On His Way to Live Story

If you saw the CBS News truck driving frantically around the Hudson Valley this weekend, it's because they were lost.

On Saturday morning the CBS New York News was scheduled to broadcast from Poughkeepsie. John Elliott was covering the holiday art sale at Poughkeepsie's Trolly Barn as a part of the program's Shop Local Saturday segment. The Arts Mid-Hudson annual pop-up event features dozens of local artisans selling their unique holiday gifts. This year's sale took place over the weekend and featured entertainment, local baked goods as well as handcrafted items for sale.

Elliott was live on CBS for at least six segments during the news talking with Arts Mid-Hudson and showing off the local wares. The broadcast wound up causing a commotion outside the Trolly Barn, as excited television viewers started showing up before the pace even opened. Elliott had to warn listeners that the Trolly Barn wasn't opening up until 10am after groups of fans swarmed the building just after 9:00.

But that wasn't the biggest snafu of the morning. During one of the live cutaways to the Trolly Bar, Elliott revealed that he got lost on his way there.

After promoting the Trolly Barn's location, Elliott told his viewers to make sure they went to Main Street in Poughkeepsie. He shared that on his way to the live remote he mistakenly showed up at Main Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls. While the village is also a great place to be during the holidays, it wasn't Elliott's intended destination.

Luckily, the CBS newsman and meteorologist did make it to Poughkeepsie in time and was able to give everyone a peek at many of the unique items for sale by Hudson Valley artisans. One of the highlights was a vendor who uses reclaimed pipes and plumbing supplies to make lamps. Elliott appeared to get a kick out of twisting a water spigot to turn on the bulb.

