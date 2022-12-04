Would You Try The Hudson Valley’s Newest Oxygen Trend?

When was the last time that you breathed in oxygen? This new trend is now available in the Hudson Valley.

More than ever, holistic healing and healthcare are being practiced. People are turning more towards alternative medicine.

The idea of taking deep breaths or bringing in fresh air is said to increase oxygen and promote relaxation. What if you were able to breathe in 90% pure oxygen and aromatherapy?

With The Rise Of Oxygen Bars, More People Can Experience It

According to Web MD,

"Oxygentherapy" says it boosts energy levels, increases your endurance during exercise, helps you bounce back more quickly from physical exertion, provides relief from stress and pollution, increases your concentration, helps you relax, and eases headaches and hangovers."

Visiting An Oxygen Bar Can Be A Gift To Yourself Or Others

My ideal day would consist of relaxing and holistic experiences. This would include hanging out in a salt cave, spending time at the oxygen bar and getting a massage.

An oxygen bar could be a great way to spend time with those that you care about simply, as a gift to someone.

What Are The Benefits Of An Oxygen Bar Or Oxygen Therapy?

According to Hudson Valley Healing Center,

The benefits consist of,

"Provides energy, calms the mind and stabilizes the nervous system. It can also sharpen concentration, alertness, and memory. It may detoxify the blood and improve the immune system. It can promote healing and counter aging along with strengthening the heart, which reduces the risk of heart attacks."

Oxygen therapy can also

"Speed up the body's recovery after physical exertion and provided a natural remedy for headaches, migraines, and hangovers. There's a chance it can also relieve temporary altitude discomfort and jetlag while improving digestion and cell metabolism."

Oxygen therapy also has other great benefits as well.

Where Can You Try Oxygen Therapy In The Hudson Valley?

Hudson Valley Healing Center

51 Springside Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

At The Hudson Valley Healing Center, guests are able to enjoy numerous services. The Oxygen Bar is available with the option of adding on aromatherapy. While breathing in fresh oxygen, guests can choose from different scents such as lemongrass, orange, lavender, peppermint, and eucalyptus.

For 10 minutes, it's $10 and for 20 minutes, it's $20.

RC NP Natural Health Services

239 Lakeside Rd Ste 2 Newburgh, NY 12550



RC NP Natural Health services offer a wide variety of services to enjoy. They offer Oxygen Therapy which can be enjoyed even while you drip. This means you can experience 02 Therapy while receiving an IV infusion.

Will you try the oxygen trend? Share with us below.

