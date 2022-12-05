New Update on Timeline for Newburgh Plaza Store Opening

Hudson Valley residents finally have some concrete answers about the store taking over the former ShopRite plaza on Route 300 in Newburgh, NY. Ocean State Job Lot is moving in quickly, and employees are almost ready to open their doors for the first time.

New Timeline for Ocean State Job Lot in Newburgh, NY

All summer long, the transition from ShopRite to Ocean State Job Lot has been underway, to the frustration of many Orange County shoppers. "So disappointed," shared one Newburgh resident. "Like we need another discount store? Ugh! Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods would have been so much better!" said another. While the new sign has been up for weeks, there's now merchandise appearing inside.

A Peek Inside Ocean State Job Lot

A recent stop by the soon-to-be-opened store revealed a clean interior with shelves slowly being filled. No longer a construction zone, Ocean State Job Lot is almost ready to open. In fact, they have their eyes set on a prospective timeline that would see doors opening before the new year.

When is Ocean State Job Lot Opening in Newburgh, NY?

A source shared that merchandise stocking is almost complete, with a targeted opening date just two weeks away. If all stays on schedule, that could mean Ocean State Job Lot would open by Monday, December 19th.

Ocean State Job Lot is a discount store that carries items ranging from backyard pools and bed frames to bird food and puppy pads. The Newburgh store will be an addition to their three other Hudson Valley locations, and they're still hiring! Interested applicants can get the process started here.

