Warning: Fruit Sold In New York May Lead To Liver Failure
The FDA is warning Empire State residents to toss recalled fruit that may lead to liver failure.
The FDA announced that raspberries sold in New York are being recalled because the raspberries are contaminated with Hepatitis A.
Raspberries Sold In New York Contaminated With Hepatitis
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries due to the potential of the product being contaminated with Hepatitis A, the FDA reports.
"Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months," the FDA states.
Illness from Hepatitis A generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.
Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent serious illness if given within two weeks of exposure, the FDA reports.
"In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate," the FDA adds.
Frozen Raspberries Recalled
The recalled frozen raspberries are packaged in 10-pound James Farm branded cartons.
All inventories of the affected items have been removed, officials say.
The recalled items are sold at Restaurant Depot and Retro locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Store locations are also calling customers to inform them of the recall. As of this writing, there have been no reports of illnesses or adverse reactions, according to the FDA.
Information About Recalled Items
FDA testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen raspberries identified by UPC Code: 76069501010 and Lot Code - 22-165, officials say.
The following items are impacted by the recall:
- 1260 cases of James Farms Frozen Raspberries : 2/5 lb. bags per 10 lb carton
- "Best if used by " date of June 14th, 2024 .
- "Product of Chile."UPC Code: 76069501010, Lot Code - CO 22-165
- UPC code is found on the top of the carton with the lot code on the bottom of the carton.
Anyone who purchased the items is told to not eat them and toss them, or return them for a refund.