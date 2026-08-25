New York’s Most Famous Deli Making Permanent Comeback

The rumors are true! The "world's most famous deli" is making a comeback after closing down 10 years ago.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that Carnegie Deli appeared to be on the verge of a comeback after a cryptic social media post.

"The sign is up. The secret is out. Carnegie Deli is coming soon to Midtown Manhattan," the post read.

Pop-Up Or Full-Time Return?

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New Yorkers had seen this before. The deli briefly returned in 2018 as a week-long pop-up in SoHo promoting The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

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I'm happy to report that this won't be a pop-up.

Carnegie Deli Official Returns

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While early social media teasers left fans wondering if it would just be a temporary pop-up like their previous promotions, official details from the owners confirm they are opening a fully restored, permanent brick-and-mortar location.

Owners signed a long-term lease on the space, which features a full 110-seat dining room and a complete kitchen buildout to serve guests daily. A representative says the goal was to keep its history intact by still providing waiter service and walk-in-only seating as it introduces the iconic restaurant to the next generation.

Reports say it's bringing back not only its famous pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, but its original look, including its signature illuminated sign and wood-paneled walls featuring photos of all the famous celebrities who ate there.

Location And When It Will Reopen

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Manhattan's legendary Carnegie Deli is slated to reopen in mid-September. The new Midtown location will be at Seventh Avenue and 54th Street, just a block away from the just one block south of its original 854 Seventh Avenue flagship.

In a somewhat ironic twist, the new location is taking over the space formerly occupied by rival, the Stage Deli. The Stage Deli closed down in 2012 after 75 years.

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