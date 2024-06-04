Car Company Loved By New Yorkers Apologizes For Massive Cheating

One of the most popular car makers is apologizing for cheating on vehicle testing and has stopped production of three popular models.

On Monday, Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda issued a public apology. The company sells more than 10 million vehicles around the world each year.

Toyota Chairman Apologizes For 'Massive Cheating'

“We sincerely apologize,” Toyoda said while bowing deeply and holding the bow for many seconds. “We are not a perfect company. But if we see anything wrong, we will take a step back and keep trying to correct it."

According to AP, Toyota is apologizing for "massive cheating" on vehicle certification tests for seven vehicle models.

Japan's top automaker used inadequate or outdated data in collision tests and falsified engine power tests.

The company also admitted to wrong testing for airbag inflation and rear-seat damage in crashes.

Toyota has stopped production on three models; the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio and Yaris Cross. The other models were already discontinued.

According to Toyota, this doesn't impact any model that is already on the wrong, saying those vehicles are safe.

The Japanese government began investigating Toyota back in January. Officials note that this "massive cheating" scandal did not impact Toyota’s overseas production.

