If you were one of the many folks that were traveling on 9W this past Friday, April 1, 2022, in the late afternoon you may already know what caused you to have to detour from your regular route. In the later part of the afternoon on Friday Route 9W in both the north and southbound directions had to be closed temporarily as the result of a 3 car motor vehicle accident.

Traffic reports on Friday had Route 9W close for most of the afternoon commute and into the evening. The area closed would have affected anyone who was heading south from Kingston or north from Highland. According to a press release issued today by the Esopus Fire Department both they and the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad were dispatched to a three-car accident that involved a roll-over motor vehicle around 4:25 PM on Friday.

Route 9W Closed Friday for 5 Hours

The accident was in the area of 2083 Route 9W which is close to where the road goes from two lanes to four if you are traveling south, but it goes from 4 lanes to two if you are traveling north. It was not stated in the press release which direction the cars involved had been traveling.

Route 9w via Google Route 9w via Google loading...

The press release did say that when the fire department arrived, all 5 victims were out of their cars. Two people were injured seriously while three others suffered minor injuries. While the injured people were headed to the hospital, the fire department discovered that the fluids leaking from all three vehicles had begun running into a drainage ditch resulting in the need to deploy hazmat equipment.

What Closed Route 9W in Highland Esopus on April 1, 2022

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation along with the Department of Environmental Conservation plus a cleanup contractor all assisted in the mitigation of the hazardous run-off to prevent any ecological damage from the accident. All total Route 9W was closed in both directions for about 5 hours for clean-up and investigation.

Esopus Firefighters were assisted by the Town of Esopus Volunteer Ambulance Squad, Mobile Life Support Services, Saint Remy Fire Department, Ulster County Emergency Services, New York State Police, Ulster County Sherriff’s Office, Town of Lloyd PD, Central Hudson, and the New York State DEC. (Via Esopus Fire Department Press Release via Facebook)

The Esopus Fire Department also wants to remind drivers to please slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

