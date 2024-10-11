These Counties In New York State Have Highest Cancer Rates

Where in New York State do residents get diagnosed with cancer the most? How bad is it in your hometown? We've crunched the numbers.

Our friends at Stacker is helping the Hudson Valley Post determine which counties in the region and New York State have the highest cancer rates.

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

Below are all counties in New York State ranked based of cancer rates

Cancer Is One Of New York's Leading Causes Of Death

Cancer is the second biggest killer of Empire State residents.

The CDC released data about the top 10 causes of death for New York State residents.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

What's number one? See the full list below.

New York State's 10 Leading Causes Of Death

The latest life expectancy in New York State is 77.7 years, according to the CDC.

1 Of New York's Leading Cause Of Death Is Measured Wrong

New research from Johns Hopkins Medicine determined one of New York's leading causes of death is being measured wrong.

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State

Smoking Linked To 12 Cancers In New York State Here are the 12 most common tobacco-related cancers between 2016-2020

