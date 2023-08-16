Canadian Hiker Falls From 40-Foot Waterfall In Upstate New York

A Canadian was nearly killed in Upstate New York while hiking above a 40-foot waterfall.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review report. Among this week's report was rescuing after a hiker fell from a very high waterfall.

Wilderness Rescue Town of Keene, Essex County, New York

On Aug. 9 at 12:40 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch requested Forest Ranger assistance for a hiker who fell approximately 40 feet off the highest waterfall in the Trap Dike on Mount Colden.

"The Trap Dike is a Class Four climb and should only be attempted by those with the proper experience and equipment," the DEC states.

Eleven forest rangers responded with the help of New York State Police Aviation. State Police made multiple flights to deliver rangers to the base of the Trap Dike.

At 1:50 p.m., the Mount Colden and Marcy Dam caretakers reached the 23-year-old from Canada who had suffered significant head, rib, hip, and leg injuries, according to the DEC.

Canadian Hiker Falls From Waterfall In Upstate New York

"Rangers set up a multi-pitch, steep-angle rope rescue. After safely packaging the subject into a litter, Rangers and other rescuers successfully lowered the patient down to the base of the Trap Dike and carried him to the NYSP helicopter on the edge of Avalanche Lake," the DEC added in a press release.

The patient was flown to the hospital at 5:45 p.m.

