Campers Evicted After Massive Fire On Upstate New York Island
Three people fled the Upstate New York island after starting a massive fire.
The New York State DEC confirmed a 28-year-old was charged.
Wildland Fire and Law Enforcement: Town of Harrietstown, Franklin County, New York
On Tuesday around 8:15 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call about an out-of-control campfire at the Lower Saranac Lake campground.
Saranac Lake Fire Department and two Forest Rangers from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation responded.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
The blaze quickly spread to a "50-foot-by-50-foot fire," according to the DEC.
The fire was put out by 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Cause Of Fire
According to the DEC, a group of campers used gasoline to start the fire in a fire ring, but the fire quickly burned outside the ring’s perimeter. Three people then fled the island in their boat to avoid getting burned.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
No injuries were reported.
28-Year-Old Ticketed
The DEC says a 28-year-old is responsible for starting the fire. The 28-year-old's name wasn't released.
The 28-year-old was issued two tickets for starting the fire due to not clearing three feet from the fire ring and not having enough personal floatation devices in a boat.
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
Rangers brought all three back to the campground, had them clean up their belongings and evicted all three from the Lower Saranac Lake campground
Top 5 Ways You Can Help Prevent New York Forest Fires
Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder
10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know
10 Hidden Fire Hazards In Your New York Home You Need To Know
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews
Keep Reading: