Hudson Valley Woman Kidnapped At Family-Friendly Shopping Center

A woman thought she was getting a ride in the Hudson Valley. What police say happened next inside that cab left her hospitalized and the driver facing a long list of felonies.

The Rockland County District Attorney announced was made after a woman was kidnapped and attacked.

Indictment in Kidnapping and Attack of Female Passenger at Knifepoint by Taxi Driver in Spring Valley

District Attorney Tom Walsh announced that 22-year-old Kevin Mazariego-Figueroa, 22, of Hillcrest was indicted by a grand jury in Rockland for kidnapping, two counts of attempted assault, strangulation, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, driving while ability impaired by drugs and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Officials allege the driver worked as a taxi driver and kidnapped a woman earlier this month.

On May 5, he picked up the woman near 59 Route 59 in Monsey.

The Monsey Town Square is located at the address. Its website calls it a "family-friendly shopping center with over 30 stores and services."

He started driving the car in the opposite direction as the woman requested, stopping near 23 Ridge Avenue, in the Village of Spring Valley.

The taxicab.

Mazariego-Figueroa is accused of punching the woman, strangling her, biting her face and head, and threatening to kill her while holding a knife.

He also tried to stab her with a screwdriver, officials say. The woman was able to get out of the cab and call for help.

Mazariego-Figueroa was found a short time later in the Town of Ramapo. Officials allege he was driving the taxi under the influence of a drug while his driving privileges were suspended.

The woman was only identified as a 40-year-old was was in "substantial pain," from bite marks, lacerations and visible swelling to her face. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

