Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway

Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley.

On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.

New York State Police Investigating Bus Stabbin on the Thruway in Newburgh, New York

On Friday, August 26, 2022, at about 7:00 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report of an assault that occurred on a bus traveling southbound on I-87, in the town of Newburgh. The bus was traveling from Albany to New York City.

About 30 people were on the bus when a physical altercation began between two men broke out on the bus, police say.

The bus pulled over onto the shoulder at mile marker 60.1, where troopers responded and were assisted by the Town of Newburgh Police.

Bus Traveling From Albany To New York City Stops in Orange County, New York Following Assault

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video arrived on the scene. Lieb tells Hudson Valley Post he was told by police one of the men involved in the fight was stabbed. The incident happened as the bus was traveling on I-87 in Orange County, just past the Meadow Hill Road overpass.

New York State Police confirmed both men were injured as a result of the fight. One man, who police call a "suspect," was arrested. Police did not release the man's name or charges.

The other man, who police call "the victim," was treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, officials say.

"The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available," New York State Police stated.

All lanes remained open during the incident, however, the large police presence caused traffic to build up on Thruway in Orange County.

Video Shows Traffic Buildup After Bus Assault on New York State Thruway in Hudson Valley

You can see the video from the scene below:

