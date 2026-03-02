Burger King Confirms Massive Whopper Change In New York

It’s been nearly a decade since they touched the recipe. Now, Burger King is rolling out a major upgrade across New York.

Burger King just confirmed a massive change regarding its signature burger.

Burger King Just Changed The Whopper For The First Time In Nearly A Decade

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Burger King says thanks to feedback from its customers, the Whopper is getting its first major upgrade in nearly 10 years.

According to Burger King, the changes focus on “quality” rather than a full overhaul.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The revamped Whopper now features a more premium bun, freshly cut onions and tomatoes, crisp lettuce, tangy pickles, improved mayo, and new packaging designed to keep the sandwich intact from the kitchen to your hands.

Not Reinventing The Whooper

Burger King Burger King loading...

The chain made it clear they’re not reinventing the flame-grilled classic. The Whopper still includes more than a quarter-pound of flame-grilled beef, but executives say guest feedback pushed them to elevate the overall experience instead of changing what fans already love.

"The Whopper is an icon, so we didn’t set out to reinvent it. Instead, we elevated it based on direct Guest feedback," President of Burger King U.S. & Canada Tom Curtis told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Burger King is "inviting" all New Yorkers to try the new and improved Whopper for themselves.

One reviewer says the burger keeps its "original flavor" but feels like an "upgrade" because the burger is "thicker" and "more flavorful."

Think You Know Your State's Favorite Fast Food Drive-Thru? Think you know your state well enough to name its fast food favorite restaurant? A lot has changed over the past few years and, Allrecipes.com took a deep dive into Google searches to determine which drive-thru your state turns to the most Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains Here are America's 12 most popular dining options. All have locations in New York State!

America's 10 Favorite Fast Food Restaurants