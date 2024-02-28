Brutal Cold, Snow & Rain For Many Days For New York State

New Yorkers are told to expect wild weather with drastic changes and even some snow!

In just 24 hours Hudson Valley Weather is experiencing, Spring, Fall and Winter weather.

Spring, Fall, Winter Weather In 24 Hours

Over the past few days, many Hudson Valley residents have loved the spring like temperatures, with highs near or above 60. Most days this past week have been this week will be 15-20 degrees warmer than average, according Hudson Valley Meteorologist Ben Noll.

Temps should be around 60 degrees early on Wednesday throughout the Hudson Valley.

But get ready the temps are about to drop, and some parts of the region could see snow.

Drastic Temperature Drop, Chance Of Snow

That's according to Hudson Valley Weather.

"Precipitation changes to snow between 8-11pm across higher elevations, especially Delaware, Western Ulster, Western Greene, NE Columbia and Northern Sullivan Counties," Hudson Valley Weather states.

Wind gusts of 20 to 40 miles per hour are expected and could reach 50 miles per hour. Temperatures will drop about 30 degrees in just a matter of hours.

"Rapid refreeze overnight as temps crash 20-40 degrees, winds should aid in some surface drying but icy spots still likely. In addition, where rain changes to snow be prepared for slick travel and rapidly changing conditions. Isolated power outages and tree damage likely, especially during and after the frontal passage tonight into tomorrow AM," Hudson Valley Weather added.

Lots Of Rain For The Hudson Valley

The saying goes April showers bring May flowers. Well it appears the "April showers" are starting early.

The Weather Channel has rain in the forecast for the Hudson Valley for 10 of the next 15 days.

