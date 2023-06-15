Brothers Murdered Upstate New York Dad On New Year’s Day, SP

New York State Police announced a major update into the investigation of the murder of a Hudson Valley father.

On Wednesday, New York State Police announced a second man was charged with the New Year's Day murder.

New York State Police Investigating Town of Plattekill, New York Homicide

On Jan. 2, 2023, New York State Police responded to Campbell Drive Extension in the town of Plattekill for a report of a person deceased outside a residence.

The victim, 41-year-old Daniel Spotards was found outside his Ulster County home with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ulster County, New York Man With Ties To Dutchess County Killed Outside Home Identified

Spotards was a graphics automotive technician with LUXURYAUTOWRAPZ located in Plattekill.

He was born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1981 but was a lifelong Plattkill resident, according to his obituary.

New York State Police Arrested Jacksonville, Florida Man for Murder In Ulster County, New York

This week, members of the New York State Police - Troop F Bureau of Criminal of Investigation (BCI) arrested 31-year-old Juwaugh Dawkins of Jacksonville, Florida in connection to Spotards death.

Dawkins was charged with murder in the second degree and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

He was brought back from Florida to New York State by members of the New York State Police and lodged in the Ulster County Jail without bail.

US Army Sergeant From Newburgh, New York Accused Of Murder In Plattekill, New York

Juwaugh is the brother of 29-year-old Junando Dawkins of Newburgh. In March, Junando was accused of murdering Spotards.

Junando, a US Army Sergeant, was arrested at the United States Army base in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, just days prior to deploying overseas.

