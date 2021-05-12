Bridge, Surrounding Roads in Hudson Valley Closed For 4 Months

A bridge and surrounding roads in the Hudson Valley will be closed for four months.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Sullivan County Division of Public Works is closing a portion of Town Highway 17, DeWitt Flats Road, in the Town of Callicoon, to replace County Bridge 241.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

County Bridge 241 is located approximately 0.3 miles east of the intersection of State Route 52 and DeWitt Flats Rd and will be closed to all traffic starting 8 a.m. on June 1, 2021, according to the Sullivan County Division of Public Works.

County Bridge 241 and the roads near the bridge will remain closed for about four months, until around October 2021, officials say.

The Sullivan County Division of Public Works will post a detour route using DeWitt Flats Rd, State Route 52, Briscoe Rd. (CR 144), Huff Rd., Hubert Rd. and East Hill Rd.

Motorists who drive over the bridge, or near the bridge, or told to expect delays due to the construction and detour. The detour length is 3.5 miles, according to the Sullivan County Division of Public Works.

Keep Reading:

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 30 New Eateries