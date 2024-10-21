Breakfast Items Sold At Target, Walmart, New York Supermarkets May Kill
Hundreds of breakfast products sold at most of the popular grocery stores in New York are under a dangerous recall.
Frozen waffles sold at Target, Walmart, Hannaford, and other major retailers across the U.S. are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.
Frozen Waffles Recalled In New York
TreeHouse Foods, the product's manufacturer, is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA reports.
"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA states.
TreeHouse Foods announced the recall after routine testing of the company's facility discovered the issue.
Hundreds Of Different Frozen Waffle Products. Sold At Target, Walmart, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, More
Hundreds of different are affected by the recall. Recalled products are sold at Target, Walmart, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, Dollar General and more.
Brand names include:
- Always Save
- Best Choice
- Bettergoods
- Breakfast Best
- Compliments
- Clover Valley
- Essentials
- Food Lion
- Foodhold
- Giant Eagle
- Good & Gather
- Great Value
- Hannaford
- Harris Teeter
- H-E-B Higher Harvest
- Kodiak Cakes
- Pics By Price Chopper
- Publix
- Schnucks
- Se Grocers
- Selection
- Simple Truth
- Tops
- Western Family
CLICK HERE to see the full list of recalled products including the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date on the end of the carton.
TreeHouse says there have been no confirmed illnesses.
