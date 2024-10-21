Breakfast Items Sold At Target, Walmart, New York Supermarkets May Kill

Hundreds of breakfast products sold at most of the popular grocery stores in New York are under a dangerous recall.

Frozen waffles sold at Target, Walmart, Hannaford, and other major retailers across the U.S. are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

Frozen Waffles Recalled In New York

FDA FDA loading...

TreeHouse Foods, the product's manufacturer, is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FDA reports.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

TreeHouse Foods announced the recall after routine testing of the company's facility discovered the issue.

FDA FDA loading...

Hundreds Of Different Frozen Waffle Products. Sold At Target, Walmart, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, More

Hundreds of different are affected by the recall. Recalled products are sold at Target, Walmart, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper, Dollar General and more.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

Brand names include:

FDA FDA loading...

Always Save

Best Choice

Bettergoods

Breakfast Best

Compliments

Clover Valley

Essentials

Food Lion

Foodhold

Giant Eagle

Good & Gather

Great Value

Hannaford

Harris Teeter

H-E-B Higher Harvest

Kodiak Cakes

Pics By Price Chopper

Publix

Schnucks

Se Grocers

Selection

Simple Truth

Tops

Western Family

CLICK HERE to see the full list of recalled products including the UPC on the back of the carton, and the Lot Code and Best By Date on the end of the carton.

FDA FDA loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

TreeHouse says there have been no confirmed illnesses.

LOOK: How Many Waffle Houses Are in Every State? Ever wonder how many Waffle Houses are in every state in America? We've got you covered in this smothered, covered, and scattered ranking of states by locations based on data from World Population Review Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy

The States With Most Waffle Houses The website VinePair put together a list of how many Waffle House locations are in each state. These are the top 20.

Keep Reading: