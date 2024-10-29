Many New Yorkers Have No Idea About This New Trick To Save On Gas

Amazon is finding more ways to save New Yorkers money at the pump.

As of Tuesday morning, the national average of a gallon of regular fuel is $3.13.

Gas In New York More Expensive

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New York State is $3.21.

That's over 50 cents on this date last year. However, if you want to save even more at the pump, Amazon has a way.

Amazon Prime Members Can Now Save On Gas

Amazon announced that Prime members can now save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 gas stations nationwide.

Amazon believes this could save drivers almost 70 bucks per year on fuel.

“We’re constantly looking to add more value for Prime members and perhaps the broadest and most popular additional benefit we could offer is fuel savings—we’re excited to give this to Prime members," Amazon Prime VP Jamil Ghani stated in a press release.

Discounted Gas At BP, Amoco, AMPM

Canva Canva loading...

The discounts on gas discount can be redeemed at BP, Amoco and ampm gas stations across the country.

How To Activate

To activate the $0.10 per gallon savings, Prime members must visit amazon.com/fuelsavings.

Amazon adds

The offer only needs to be activated once—all customers need to enjoy these fuel savings is a Prime membership and free earnify account with bp. Activating the offer will connect a member’s Amazon account and earnify account. Members can then use the free earnify app store locator to find the nearest bp, Amoco, or ampm gas station. They can simply begin redeeming at the pump by inputting their phone number or linked payment method. Alternately, members can redeem at the pump with the free earnify™ app by selecting their gas station and pump they are using.

