Brand New Hudson Valley LEGO Store Helps New York State Residents

A LEGO resale store just opened up in the Hudson Valley which is serving as a building block for residents with special needs.

Brick It Again, a LEGO resale store, officially opened up for business on March 28.

LEGO Resale Store Opens Up In Rockland County, New York

The new store is located at 7 Lake Ridge in Valley Cottage, New York. All are encouraged to come to the store to "have fun and play."

Jawonio, a non-profit special needs services provider, runs the store. Officials are collecting donations of used or new legos.

LEGOS are celebrated across New York State and the world, but this store is more than just LEGOS.

New Store Helps Hudson Valley Residents With Special Needs

The mission of the store is to provide vocational and employment opportunities for individuals with special needs to achieve their highest level of independence.

Brick It Again will provide staff who will be responsible for helping participants learn and perform tasks while teaching social and emotional skills.

