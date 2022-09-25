Ever See A Book Vending Machine? One Makes Debut At Hyde Park School

Drinks, snacks, and now books?

Forgive me if I missed the debut of these but I can't recall seeing one of these anywhere before. I've seen a ton of vending machines all over the Hudson Valley, machines that sell just about everything, drinks, candy, chips, cell phone accessories, gift cards, even a vending machine that sells meat, but never one of these.

GlobalVendinggroup.com/Google Maps GlobalVendinggroup.com/Google Maps loading...

Book Vending Machine

According to a post on the Hyde Park School Districts Facebook page, the North Park School just debuted its very own book vending machine, "Check out North Park's new book vending machine!"



The North Park Elementary School is located off Route 9G, in Hyde Park, NY, and from what I can tell is one of the first schools in the Hudson Valley to have a book vending machine.

GlobalVendinggroup.com GlobalVendinggroup.com loading...

How Does a School get a Book Vending Machine?

The North Park School was lucky enough to have their PTA (parent teachers association) make the machine purchase, "The PTA generously purchased a book vending machine for our school’s new PBIS program." The PBIS program is giving students at the school the chance to earn new books from the vending machine if they are seen demonstrating the school's values, "Students may earn books when staff members notice them demonstrating North Park’s values."

Another great example of Hudson Valley schools giving students extra incentives to be well-behaved. What an amazing idea!! I think that every elementary school should do something similar to this if they aren't already doing it.

If you are a teacher or have kids in a Hudson Valley elementary school have you noticed if any other schools have vending machines like that one at North Park? Call or text us through the WOlf Country app and let us know. If any schools are looking to possibly purchase a machine like this, check out Global Vending online here.

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America