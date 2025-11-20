New York State Trying To Stop Massive Theft Problem
New York State is seeing a massive decline in shopping theft.
That's according to Gov. Kathy Hochul
Over $2.6 million in Stolen Goods Recovered Across New York State
Hochul launched the New York State Police Organized Retail Theft Task Force in April 2024. She says New York’s investment in law enforcement and tougher laws is paying off.
According to Gov. Hochul, the New York State Police Organized Retail Theft Task Force has now recovered more than $2.6 million in stolen goods since ramping up anti-theft efforts last April.
“Following the pandemic, New York’s retailers faced a sharp surge in organized retail theft, which is why we invested in law enforcement and strengthened our laws to hold perpetrators accountable, protect workers, and support the small business owners who are the backbone of our economy,” Governor Hochul said.
Across 1,006 operations, police have made 1,224 arrests and filed 2,146 charges, a sweep that’s already helping drive theft numbers down statewide.
Retail Theft Larceny Drops 13 Percent Statewide
Retail theft dropped 13.6 percent in New York City, and larceny fell 13 percent outside the city from January through June compared to last year.
New Measures
To keep the momentum going, the state rolled out a series of new measures aimed at stopping theft crews and protecting stores. That includes making the assault of a retail worker a felony, letting prosecutors combine stolen goods from multiple stores to hit higher charges, and making it illegal to facilitate the sale of stolen merchandise
New York also set aside $5 million in tax credits to help small businesses pay for upgraded security.
Officials say the work is far from over, but the early numbers show New York’s crackdown is starting to deliver results.
