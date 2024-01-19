Two men from New Jersey are accused of firebombing the home of a Hudson Valley businessman.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported a New Jersey man was arrested following reports of an explosion on McLain Street in Bedford, New York.

Explosion In Westchester County, New York

Police responded to the Westchester County home last Thursday. Two men from New Jersey are accused of dropping a homemade destructive device off in a driveway, where it exploded.

Officials allege Damjan Stanivukovic from Closter, New Jersey and an accomplice allegedly rigged a gas can to explode with firework tubing and placed the explosive on a driveway in Bedford.

The victim later received a text message saying "This is your final warning."

Stanivukovic, the owner of a contracting company, has been involved in a long-running dispute with the victim, police say.

Police say Stanivukovic left a chilling message for his business associate. A text message to the unnamed target read,

Police say an associate of Stanivukovic lived at the Westchester County home. The two men had been involved in a long-running business dispute.

No Injuries Reported

Alleged Accomplice's Name Released

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York official named Stanivukovic's alleged accomplice.

Stanivukovic and Vladamir Radunovic of Pompton Lakes were each charged with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to commit stalking, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

“Damjan Stanivukovic and Vladamir Radunovic allegedly tried to resolve a contentious business relationship with threats of violence and a homemade bomb. While business deals aren’t always successful, neither are overt acts of violence that bring forth federal charges," FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith said.

