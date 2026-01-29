Deadly Bomb Cyclone Has Its Eyes On Parts Of New York State

Just days after a historic snowstorm buried New York, forecasters continue to watch the next potential winter threat.

A rapidly intensifying storm known as a bomb cyclone.

Bomb Cyclone Could Hit the Northeast

The New York Post reports that the powerful system is forecast to form off the Southeast coast and track up the Atlantic.

It could potentially reach parts of New York State late Saturday into Sunday.

New York City, Long Island Now Most At Risk

This system isn't expected to be as intense as the one that hit New York last weekend.

Meteorologists say this storm could bring 6 inches of snow to Long Island and around 3 inches of snow to New York City.

As of this writing, Ben Noll says the Hudson Valley has a 10 percent chance of a major storm. Hudson Valley Weather puts the odds at 20 percent of six or more inches of snow.

Real Danger Isn't The Snow

The real danger won’t just be snow. Bomb cyclones are characterized by rapid intensification, a fast drop in atmospheric pressure that strengthens the storm quickly as it develops over the ocean.

This can lead to strong winds and dangerous travel conditions, especially with temperatures already well below average across the Northeast.

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning that temperatures could remain frigid, with wind chills dipping into the single digits or below zero, creating an extra layer of hazard for anyone outside.

As of this writing, cold weather advisories are in effect for many parts of the Hudson Valley and state.

Few More Inches Of Snow Can Prove Dangerous

Forecasters warn that a few more inches of snow, on top of existing snowpack, can create slick roads, drifting, and tricky travel.

Especially if strong northeast winds gust up across eastern New York and New England.

