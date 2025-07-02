Massive Meat Recall Hits New York—Check Your Fridge Now

Nearly 150,000 pounds of deli meat have been recalled—some of it may be in your fridge right now. Here’s what New Yorkers need to check before their next sandwich.

Nearly 150,000 pounds of deli meat sold in New York State have been recalled

Dangerous Deli Meat Recall Impacts New York State

Below are images of the recalled products you need to avoid.

Bologna Sold In New York State Recalled

Nearly 150-thousand pounds of bologna is being recalled nationwide. Here are the products you need to avoid.

More About Recall

Gaiser's European Style Provisions Inc. 143,416 pounds of ready-to-eat bologna due to a misbranding.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service reports the recalled deli meat contains undeclared "meat or poultry source materials."

Sold Nationwide

Gaiser's European Style Provisions is based out of New Jersey. The recalled products were sent to wholesale and retail locations nationwide.

The ready-to-eat bologna items were produced between March 20th and June 20th of this year, and consumers who have purchased the products are advised not to eat them.

"FSIS is concerned that the products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states.

No health impacts have been reported, as of this writing.

