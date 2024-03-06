Body Parts Of Hudson Valley Residents Found At 3 New York Sites
Turns out last week's gruesome discoveries belong to a man and woman from the Hudson Valley.
Body parts found at three Long Island locations belong to a man and woman who lived in the Hudson Valley.
Remains Of Westchester County, New York Residents Found On Long Island
Last Thursday, the severed legs, an arm, and head of a woman, as well as the arms of a man were found in Southards Pond Park in Babylon.
This week, more human remains were found at Bethpage State Park and in a wooded area in West Babylon. Authorities believe all of the remains belong to a man and woman from the Hudson Valley.
Remains Belong To Yonkers, New York Residents
Suffolk County Police report the remains to a 59-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. Both are from Westchester County, New York.
Their names haven't been released. But officials confirmed the last known address for both is located in the City of Yonkers.
Many People Arrested, No Threat To the Public
Multiple people were taken into custody on Tuesday following a raid at a home on Railroad Avenue in Amityville.
Suffolk Police report "this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public."