Body Parts Of Hudson Valley Residents Found At 3 New York Sites

Turns out last week's gruesome discoveries belong to a man and woman from the Hudson Valley.

Body parts found at three Long Island locations belong to a man and woman who lived in the Hudson Valley.

Remains Of Westchester County, New York Residents Found On Long Island

FOX 5 New York/YouTube FOX 5 New York/YouTube loading...

Last Thursday, the severed legs, an arm, and head of a woman, as well as the arms of a man were found in Southards Pond Park in Babylon.

This week, more human remains were found at Bethpage State Park and in a wooded area in West Babylon. Authorities believe all of the remains belong to a man and woman from the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Remains Belong To Yonkers, New York Residents

FOX 5 New York/YouTube FOX 5 New York/YouTube loading...

Suffolk County Police report the remains to a 59-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man. Both are from Westchester County, New York.

Their names haven't been released. But officials confirmed the last known address for both is located in the City of Yonkers.

Many People Arrested, No Threat To the Public

FOX 5 New York/YouTube FOX 5 New York/YouTube loading...

Multiple people were taken into custody on Tuesday following a raid at a home on Railroad Avenue in Amityville.

Suffolk Police report "this appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public."

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.