BJ’s Wholesale Club To Open a Third Hudson Valley Location

If you like giant jars of mayonnaise and cases of napkins, you're in for a treat.

BJ's Wholesale Club has announced that they are opening up their newest location in the Hudson Valley later this month. The warehouse store is in competition with Sam's Club for local families and business owners who are looking to stock up on food, household products and other necessities.

Currently, BJ's has locations in Wappingers Falls and Monroe. During the pandemic, those locations have been packed with shoppers in search of toilet paper, paper towels and other items that have been sold out at traditional retailers. Lines in the Wappingers Falls location were seen stretched all the way to the back of the store during the height of the pandemic, with carts full of household necessities needed to brave the lockdown.

In July we told you that BJ's Wholesale Club would be opening their next location in Orange County. Well, on January 22 it will finally happen. The highly anticipated BJ's store in Newburgh will officially welcome customers at 410 Auto Park Place near Route 17K.

Opening a new store during a pandemic is not an easy task, but manager, Craig Lombardi says his team is ready.

The safety of our members, team members and community is always our top priority. Our team members have been working hard to prepare the club for opening and we’re looking forward to safely welcoming the Newburgh community when we open our doors later this month.

Customers who visit will be offered a chance to take advantage of their Founding Member offer. New customers can sign up for a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership for only $25. The company's Perks Rewards membership will also be reduced to $65.