New Yoga Studio Set to Open in the Hudson Valley

An established yoga studio will be opening its second location in the Hudson Valley.

I wish I had more yoga puns because I can only make so many "nama-stay in bed" type puns. But it's always great to see a business nama-staying in the Hudson Valley when they decide to expand. That's just the case for Firefly Power Yoga. They have announced they will be opening a second location in the Hudson Valley. Currently, they have a location in Fishkill.

A representative for Firefly Power Yoga told us that they will be opening a location on Main Street in Poughkeepsie. They will be located at 289 Main Street in Suite 20B. They will be opening on February 1, 20201. Class registration will begin on January 15 to members and January 20 to non-members. Firefly Power Yoga is a Baptiste Power Yoga affiliate, so about 80% of their classes are heated all level power vinyasa yoga. They also plan to offer yin yoga, which is a deep stretch, slow flow, which is a non-heated yoga class, and personal growth and development programs. Expect classes from teachers all over the world.

Firefly Power Yoga's mission is "...to deliver traditional yoga philosophy in a way the is accessible to everybody. Our yoga is infused with personal empowerment and leadership," per a representative.

Like most businesses, they have protocols in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. All guests will be required to wear masks upon entry and go through a COVID-19 screening. MAt spaces will be marked so you can stay six feet apart from others in the yoga room.