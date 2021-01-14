5 Mega COVID Vaccination Sites Open, One in Lower HV

More large COVID-19 vaccination sites have been created in the lower Hudson Valley all the way down to Manhattan.

The COVID-19 vaccine is becoming more available throughout the state of New York and many residents are wondering when they can get the vaccine and where they can even get it.

The state of New York recently entered phase 1b in rolling out the coronavirus vaccine which is essentially for frontline workers and people over the age of 65.

Several vaccination sites are popping up across the state and large ones being created in New York City to help give the doses to thousands of citizens. Just yesterday it was announced the both Citi Field and Yankee Stadium will be turned into vaccination centers later this month. These sites will be open 24/7 and to all New York residents.

According to the New York Post, 5 more "mega" vaccination sites have opened up on Wednesday and have begun administering vaccines all over New York. Among these locations are the Javit's Center, the New York State Fair Expo Center in Syracuse and the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

The New York Post also reports that New York has administered over half a million doses of the vaccine so far. This is coming from the million allotted to the state from the federal government,

Are you currently eligible for the coronavirus vaccine? You can check to see when you're eligible here.