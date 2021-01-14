Do You Remember Red Apple Rest Stop?

There's something about abandoned buildings that draws me in.

If you grew up in the Hudson Valley, unfortunately, you've seen businesses and buildings that were at one time thriving end up crumbling down to rubble.

Places like the Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie was a historic eyesore until it was recently purchased by developers and is currently being transformed into luxury apartments and a shopping center.

I stumbled across an older article from NewYorkUpstate.Com that had a list of 12 interesting and "creepy" abandoned locations in Upstate New York. The Hudson Valley of course made the list. There was an appearance by The Catskill Game Farm and Grossinger's Resort in Liberty.

Then I saw The Red Apple Rest Stop in Tuxedo. According to New York Upstate, the Red Apple Rest Stop used to be "the busiest restaurant along busy Route 17, the main road leading from Upstate to New York City."

They explain that Red Apple opened up back in 1931 and was a cafeteria-style restaurant. It closed down back in 2006 and has been abandoned ever since.

Some fun facts about Red Apple Rest Stop:

It was opened every day, year-round.

They served a million customers by 1955.

In a one-week time span (years ago) they used "four tons of potatoes."

According to an article from Tablet Mag , on Sundays during their peak season, they served somewhere around 20,000 customers.

, on Sundays during their peak season, they served somewhere around 20,000 customers. Apparently, you couldn't miss Red Apple Rest Stop as there was a huge apple on top of the building and billboards for miles.

Do you remember The Red Apple Rest Stop? Did you ever stop in over the years?