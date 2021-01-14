Poughkeepsie’s Historic ‘Halloween House’ Fire Under Investigation

Sadly, the historic house burned down early this morning.

Last year was tough for the Hudson Valley as we had to say goodbye to so many local businesses. This year is already off to a rough start for the Hudson Valley as Poughkeepsie had to say goodbye to a popular landmark that was known to so many residents. as the 'Halloween House.'

According to a post on Facebook from the City of Poughkeepsie Historic District & Landmarks Preservation Commission, local firefighters from the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department responded to the fire at the corner of Clinton and Church Street in the early Wednesday morning. The fire was extinguished but unfortunately the building was devastated by the flames.

According to the post from the City of Poughkeepsie Historic District & Landmarks Preservation Commission, the residents of the home were rescued from the blaze. The Commission also stated some history behind the classic home. According to them the house was built in 1870 by William Quintard, a successful jeweler the Poughkeepsie area. It's gothic style architecture is most likely the reason why it has earned the nickname 'Halloween House.'

Neighbors of the famous home captured several photos and video of the fire as they watched it burn.

Over the years the 'Halloween House' has been the center of many rumors and curiosity alike especially during the fall season. A video was even published online 10 years ago titled America's Favorite Satanist.''

Poughkeepsie residents have been mourning the loss of the landmark all day long on social media. Some have commented on the posts suggesting that the fire was set intentionally. We reached out to The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department and they stated that incident is currently under investigation.

We'll keep you updated with more information as we receive it.