Bill Veto Is Great News For Many In Upstate New York, Bad News For Others

Many are thrilled a bill was vetoed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, while others are very disappointed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow upstate New York counties to ban a new holiday hunt.

Hochul Vetos Bill For Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and Western New York

The holiday hunt allowers hunters to hunt deer in Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and Western New York during the week between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Hochul vetoed a bill that would allow Upstate New York counties to opt out of the holiday hunt season, NYUP reports.

Sen. John Mannion (D-Geddes) sponosreed the opt-out bill.

“Deer hunters, sportsman’s organizations, local governments, and conservation officers all supported this bill because it makes outdoor recreation safer and protects a deer population that is exhausted by this time of year,” Mannion told NYUp.

Mannion says he plans to continue to push the bill.

Snowmobilers and skiers were among the most vocal for the opt-out bill because they believe the holiday hunt takes away riding opportunities.

Holiday Hunt Approved In Upstate New York

Christmastime hunting was only approved by New York lawmakers last year. But some counties were hoping to ban the holiday hunt season.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to capitalize on the growing interest in hunting, we're excited to announce that beginning this December, the Holiday Deer Hunt will provide new opportunities for New Yorkers and visiting hunters to venture afield during a time when families and friends are gathered together for the holidays and students are home on school break," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said when the holiday hunte was approved. "The extended season is also a great time for younger hunters to go afield with experienced mentors and nurture their knowledge and skills as responsible members of the hunting community."

The new season provides an additional seven days of late-season hunting with bows and muzzleloaders. Hunters must purchase a bowhunting or muzzleloading privilege to participate in the late bow or muzzleloader seasons and may use all deer carcass tags valid during those seasons.

The expanded hunting season only applies to New York's Southern Zone.

