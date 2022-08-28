This Massive NY Palace is also the Largest House in the Country

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but a New York home is laughing in the face of that popular expression. Fair Field mansion is not only the biggest house in the Empire State, but it's also the largest residence in the entire country. Let's take a look.

Largest Home in New York State

Want to fit an entire professional football field in your home and still have over 50,000 square-feet left over? Welcome to Fair Field mansion in the Hamptons. At over 110,000 square-feet, this behemoth is less of a home and more of a resort. There are varying styles on the compound as well. There appear to be modern buildings with straight lines and huge windows (above) as well as more traditional structures with brick facades and classic balconies (below).

Fair Field Mansion in Sagaponack, NY

While reports vary, it's estimated that Fair Field contains nearly 30 bedrooms, 40 bathrooms, a bowling alley, a movie theater, and multiple pools. The mansion's property is massive as well, with tennis courts, courtyards, and several guest and pool houses that are likely bigger than the home of any Hudson Valley resident (except maybe this one). In fact, many neighbors suspect that this "residential" home may eventually be converted into a resort-style hotel.



Price of the Biggest House in New York State

The home is estimated to be worth roughly $250 million, but some real estate experts say that if the property was put on the market, it could fetch upwards of $500 million. That half-of-a-billion-dollar price tag would dwarf the most expensive house for sale in the Hudson Valley, the $45 million Ledgerock.

In all honestly, I would much prefer to live in the unique Hyde Park hideaway on the Hudson than this Hamptons palace. Take a closer look at Dutchess County's Ledgerock below, and keep scrolling to see the amazing Newburgh mansion that even has its own batting cages.

