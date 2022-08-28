City of Beacon Has Job Openings with Great Hours and Great Pay

Summer is almost over, and that means back to school for many Hudson Valley families. It means vacations are done and it’s time to reset and get ready for the days ahead. For me, even though I work all year, it’s still a little bittersweet. I guess I remember my old school days.

Have you been thinking about resetting and getting a job as the fall season begins? Maybe your kids are headed back to school and you have a little extra time, maybe you’re looking to make a few extra bucks, maybe you’re retired and a little bored. The City of Beacon might have the perfect job opportunity for you.

If you have free mornings or afternoons that you’re looking to fill, maybe a crossing guard job is just the thing for you. The City of Beacon is looking for Crossing Guards for the upcoming school year. The hours are mornings, Monday - Friday from 8AM - 9AM or 7AM - 8:30AM and afternoons from 3PM - 4PM. And you’d be off on holidays and during breaks. The pay is decent, too. $18 an hour for the morning shift and $20 an hour for the afternoon shift.

The City of Beacon will provide paid training upon hire. Knowledge of traffic laws at pedestrian crossings is a plus, and a background check is required. To apply, inquire within the Police Department at One Municipal Plaza in Beacon, or call Helen at 845-831-4111. Nice hours, good pay, and a chance to be a part of the community. Sounds like a great opportunity.

