Turns out that 2026 isn't only America's 250th birthday. It's also a very important milestone in the Hudson Valley: the iconic Beacon Dummy Light celebrated a century of existence.

The dummy light isn't a full traffic light (hence, the name). It's mounted on top of a platform where a police officer once stood and blinks red on the end facing E. Main Street and yellow on the ends facing Main St., a gentle reminder and sometimes an overlooked one as out-of-towners have made a habit of crashing into the concrete platform over the years. The crashes have been few and far between since a repainting and restoration project by the city added bright yellow striping around the light and a full coat over the platform in 2022.

READ MORE: 'I, Dummy Light': Icon Reflects on a Changing Beacon

Beacon Dummy Light Is a Rare Historical Icon

The Beacon Dummy Light is one of four in the country. The others are in Canajoharie, NY; Croton-on-Hudson, NY; and Toledo, IA.

Chris Cimino, owner of the Last Outpost in Beacon, which carries shirts showcasing the light's patent, told me that the Beacon Dummy Light was the first installed by the company the patented and built these. According to a social media post by Melzingah's, the Beacon Dummy Light's official birthday was May 5.

So what belated birthday gift do you get a dummy light that has seen it all? It's Beacon. You get it some art.

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Beacon Dummy Light Art Show to Be Held

The Howland Public Library will be holding an art show titled "Beacon’s Dummy Light: 100 Years" to celebrate. Artists have until Aug. 1 to submit their original work (no AI). The artists will be notified by Aug. 14 and an opening ceremony showcasing the art will take place on Sept. 12. The work will be on display through Oct. 30. More information is available at the library or on the website, linked on the show title above.