What's the first thing that you think of when you hear "German food?" It's possible that you don't even think of food first, and your jump straight towards picturing lederhosen. Once you move on from the breeches, what do you think of? Do you think of German beer? Maybe a good old fashioned German pretzel? When I think of it, I think of getting some bratwurst and sour kraut.

Being that Germany is located in Central Europe, it has become a large melting pot of culture in the region. It shares many culinary traditions with neighboring countries like Poland, Holland, Netherlands, and more. In Germany, every midday or evening meal has hearty portions of meat. One thing that I did not hear about until recently is that a large part of eating German food is eating it raw. When in America; however, you're more often to find the food cooked.

One thing that unites the Irish and the German in me is the potato. It's a large staple in both cultures, and I love a good German Potato Salad! It's got more of a tang than America potato salad, which I really like.

And of course, how can you turn down a German sausage. Even if you don't like one version, there is plenty to pick from because Germany alone offers up 1,500 sausage varieties!

Below, we have a list of the Top 10 German Restaurants in the Hudson Valley according to Tripadvisor. Have you been to any of these restaurants? Which one is your favorite? Is there another that should've made the list? Let us know on the app!

10 Best German Restaurants in the Hudson Valley According to reviews on Tripadvisor, these 10 Hudson Valley restaurants are the best in German cuisine.

