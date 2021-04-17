Bethel Woods Is Bringing Back Their Popular Dining Series Events

Anytime that I hear Bethel Woods, I get super excited. The grounds are so peaceful and calm, the live music and events are always so much fun and the museum is super neat. I also love their gift shop, I thought it was important to take a piece of 69’ with me home. The volunteers and employees are knowledgeable and friendly. I look forward to going to Bethel Woods even just to have a picnic, walk around or stroll through the Bindy Bazaar Trail. I also met someone at Bethel Woods who attended Woodstock and told me all about the trails that I explored. Thankfully, spring is here and we can head back good vibes grounds.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts recently announced that they are bringing back their dining services, More Than A Meal. This means that each dinner will have a different theme and menu style. However, the location and service will remain the same. This will take place on the first Thursday of every month which is then starting on May 6, 2021. I was looking ahead to the upcoming dinners and already marked them in my calendar.

This dining event will take place within the Market Sheds and there will be a unique menu of food and super cool clothing items from the 1960’s on site. They are bringing the items that were worn during Woodstock to this event. Tickets are $50 each.

Check out the menu, tickets, and info here.

