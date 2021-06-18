Bethel Woods Opening at 100% Capacity, No Vax Proof Required

Welcome back to life as we know it. Bars and restaurants are open and busy. The local live music scene is beginning to thrive again. Our favorite bands are announcing concert tours for 2021. And Hudson Valley concert venues are announcing some great shows as we work our way back into life. We just got some great news concerning one of our favorite Hudson Valley concert venues.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts has announced that they will be operating at 100% capacity for all of the upcoming summer concerts, which of course includes the WPDH Summer Concert with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas on Aug. 20. The venue also announced that they would not be asking for proof of covid vaccinations, although they are asking unvaccinated concert goers to please wear a mask while on site. This is a big step and a sign that we are just about back to normal.

In addition to the Lynyrd Skynyrd and Kansas show on Aug. 20, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts will be hosting some great concerts including An Evening With Chicago and their Greatest Hits on July 20, James Taylor and Jackson Browne on Aug. 21, Dead & Company on Aug. 23, The Black Crowes on Sept. 25, The Outlaws on Oct. 3, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes on Oct.16 and more.

For a full list of upcoming shows and events at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, to get concert tickets, and to read the statement or watch the video concerning COVID-19, check out the Bethel Woods website.

First Look Inside LEGOLAND New York Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect to see on your first visit to LEGOLAND New York in Goshen.

Kate Pierson of the B-52's Is Selling Her Sprawling Hudson Valley ’Love Shack’ Compound Kate Pierson's Kate's Lazy Meadow in Shandaken

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

.