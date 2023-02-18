5 Fascinating Free Classes in The Hudson Valley

More than ever, we may be checking the prices on our favorite items or re-thinking when purchasing something. However, when we hear about something being free, we automatically feel more interested in what it may be.

As the famous saying goes, "The best things in life are free", may actually be true. If we think about the things that mean the most to us, they may actually be free.

What Does Free Actually Mean?

This could be receiving a hug from someone you love, a phone call from a family member, a cuddle with your favorite pet or even a smile from someone on a day you need it the most.

As for monetary items, receiving something free such as a cup of coffee when you've had a busy day could also make a difference. Someone treating you to your favorite meal at a restaurant would feel rewarding.

However, what if we were able to take classes in the Hudson Valley for free? It would allow us to try something different, meet new people, learn a new skill and get more involved in the community and local businesses.

Here Are 5 Fascinating Free Classes To Take In The Hudson Valley

Barre Class with Barre Fitness, Wellness Through Wisdom

2 Lagrange Ave, Suite 203, Poughkeepsie NY 12603

Classes with Barre Fitness are open to all levels including beginners to advanced. The Barre Method was developed by a German born dancer and teacher in which she developed her own style of exercise. This includes ballet moves and positions that concentrate on core stability.

Typically, a barre class is an hour long and includes a warm up, stretching, upper body, lower body and abdominal work along with additional stretching.

Those who are interested in attending a class are recommended to text, call, message or use online booking to inform Barre Fitness about attendance.

Wellness Through Wisdom and Barre Fitness are owned by Jessica D'Arcy. Along with teaching Barre, Jessica offers a variety of wellness options such as clinical hypnotherapy, past life regression, clairvoyant energy clearings, spiritual tarot readings, spiritual coaching, spiritual training and holistic health.

Jessica d’Arcy is a Holistic Health Practitioner and Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist. She is also a Certified Spiritual Life Coach, massage technician, aromatherapist, nutritional counselor, herbalist, and doula. Her space is warm and inviting, allowing her clients to keep coming back for more sessions.

The class at Barre Fitness is available for free for first time clients. Those who are interested can find out more about class schedules via social media.

Animal Tracking Class With Dan Yacobellis at Mountain Top Arboretum

4 Maude Adams Rd, Tannersville, NY 12485

Have you ever looked at the snow and saw paw prints but couldn't figure out exactly what it was? There have been times that I googled different paw print sizes to figure it out on my own. Hudson Valley residents can now learn what lives in their backyard during this animal tracking class.

Gain more knowledge on wildlife as you adventure and explore through wildlife with "experienced tracker", Dan Yacobellis. He will provide his wealth of knowledge and information about local wildlife to help residents become more aware. Guests can look forward to learning how to identify specific tracks, animal signs, patterns and more.

Yacobellis will also be able to formulate a story from the information that is collected as a way to understand their lives. This opportunity is open to beginners or even experienced trackers. Be sure to dress in layers and wear proper footwear.

This class is free to members and a suggested donation of $10 for non members. Those who are interested in joining this class can learn about the next two classes available via their website.

Kirtan With Angela

Hudson Valley, NY

Kirtan is offered monthly at two Hudson Valley locations. Join this free class at The Bhakti Center in Warwick and Hudson Suraya Yoga in Campbell Hall. At times, classes are also offered in different countries such as Orange, Sullivan, Rockland and Dutchess.

Kirtan is a special, yogic practice that focuses on breathing, using your voice and music. Guests can sing along or simply embrace the class in a heart opening and uplifting atmosphere. Angela not only leads Kirtan events but is a Yoga and Meditation Instructor.

She is a certified Reiki Master/ Teacher as well. Angela enjoys offering healings and spreading positivity to those around her. Up to date classes and information can be found on social media.

This class/offering is free but donations are kindly accepted. Those who are interested in joining Kirtan classes can find out additional information via social media.

Photography Class at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

200 Hurd Rd, Bethel, NY 12720

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bethel Woods Center (@bethelwoodscenter)

Interested in learning more about photography? Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is offering this class as a creative outlet for those who are 14-18 years old. Those who joined this class would learn more about photography. Project Identity is a free photography course that begins March 7, 2023.

This isn't the first time that a photography class has been offered at Bethel Woods for free. In January of 2022, Bethel Woods was offering a free digital photography program as well.

Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair in Bethel, NY. More than ever, people from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center and museum. They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960's.

This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs, concerts, events and more to the Hudson Valley. I have attended my different concerts here, been to the museum twice, walked through the Bindy Bazaar trail, visited the gift shop, attended Peace, Love & Lights and explored the grounds.

This class is being offered for free for a limited time. Those who want to apply and find out more information can do so via their website.

Qigong Class With Outer Limits Qigong

Hudson Valley, NY

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Outer Limits Qigong (@outerlimitsqigong)

Qigong is something for everyone, of all ages.

First off, this is how you pronounce it, (chee-gong). I know for the first couple of months, I couldn't figure it out.

Known as a mind, body, and spirit practice or exercise, qigong is a few things all in one. It's a balance between movement, breathing, and meditation. This ancient Chinese system of exercise is meant to improve your well-being by using what you already have inside you. This is done in a gentle and controlled form. Qi is known as being, life force while gong is referred to as work.

Qigong naturally heals the body, balances, and raises consciousness.

Tim Arculli is the owner of Outer Limits Qigong and takes pride in watching those who attend his classes feel better, learn how to heal themselves and makes it exciting to be involved in his practice.

Tim has numerous certifications such as Spring Forest Qigong under Master Gadu. He also has 2 Reiki Master certifications and trained with Sifu Legg. His travels to Hong Kong to train with Sifu Nima King and Master Lok have also advanced his skills. His skills in internal energy arts allow him to share his passion with the world.

This class is offered for free for first time clients.

Those who are interested in joining a Qigong class can find out more via social media and their website.

What was a unique or fun class that you took? Share your experience with us below.

