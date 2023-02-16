‘Strange Lights’ Over Greene County, New York Ignite 9-1-1 Calls

There have been a handful of UFO sightings in the last few days and now 'strange lights' are appearing over the Hudson Valley. Should we be concerned?

Thankfully, at least for now, there are no Unidentified Flying Objects being spotted across the region. However, over the last 24 hours, there have been reports of strange lights in the Hudson Valley skies.

Strange Lights Cause Alarm in Greene County, NY

These unusual lights apparently ignited a firestorm of 9-1-1 calls in Greene County on Tuesday, February 14th, 2023. The folks behind the Greene County NY Fire Wire shared that there was "no cause for alarm" adding:

We are not being invaded, it was the StarLink satelites travelling to their designated orbit zones. There is no need to dial 911 or call your local police department to report it.

War of The World did not come to life in the Hudson Valley and Catskill region this week it was indeed the Starlink satellites.

What is Starlink?

If you're anything like me, you're probably clueless as to what StarLink actually is. Thank goodness for the internet. According to TheHill.com:

Starlink satellites, first launched in 2019, are used to provide broadband internet to customers around the globe. Since then, SpaceX has launched more than 3,000 Starlink satellites into orbit.

So, really thank goodness for Starlink keeping us connected to the internet.

Get our free mobile app

Starlink Satellites Swoop Over the Hudson Valley

Just to confirm that we really weren't being invaded I went to the Find StarLink website to see where the satellites have been spotted and where they are expected to be seen in the future.

Wouldn't you know it, on Tuesday, February 14th around 6:31 pm StarLink was seen from Poughkeepsie to Kingston. Unfortunately, those are the only big Hudson Valley towns available on the Find StarLink website. With that being said, be forewarned the StarLink Sattilites will be zooming across the Hudson Valley again in the next few days.

You can follow along on where StarLink will be at FindStarLink.com.

Did you see strange lights over the Hudson Valley and Catskill region recently? Let us know on Facebook!

See The 10 New York Cities Most Likely To Have Ghost Or UFO Sightings Over the last few years, the discussion of UFOs certainly become a less taboo and more mainstream topic. Even government officials seem to be acknowledging sightings more frequently. Throw in ghost sightings, and there is just a lot of crazy stuff we just cannot explain. It turns out, the state of New York is a hotbed for these "supernatural" sightings. Since these sightings have been recorded, these are the 10 New York cities with the most supernatural occurrences according to Great Lakes Stakes. Including 2 in the Capital Region!

Spot UFO's and Live Like a King in this Orange County Castle in Pine Bush Located near the Shawangunk Ridge next to the Minnewaska State Parkland this 1940's stone castle on its own 13 plus acres would make the perfect home to own if you enjoy the luxury, style, stargazing, and possibility of spotting UFO's.