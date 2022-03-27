The 5 Best Urgent Cares Near Middletown, NY

My wife and I came to a startling realization recently: if one of us was injured, we had no idea where we would go. I grew up in the Hudson Valley, but as a relatively new resident to Orange County, I was confronted with the fact that we were grossly underprepared in the face of an emergency. So I started my research. For Orange County residents near Middletown, NY, here are the five top-rated urgent cares in the area.

Middletown, NY Urgent Cares

The criteria for the rankings was quite simple: Google reviews and the amount of reviews received. For instance, if two urgent cares had the same average rating, the facility with the higher amount of reviews would come out on top. Also as a note, call 911 for severe injuries and emergencies. Urgent care provides quick help for more minor incidents. Let's start with #5 and work our way to the local favorite.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

5. Garnet Health Urgent Care, Middletown NY

Part of the Orange Regional Medical Center, Garnet Urgent Care comes in fifth on the list with a 3.7-star rating from 30 reviewers. They offer services to treat allergic reactions, minor fractions, COVID testing, and more.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

4. Urgent Care Chester/Middletown Medical, Chester NY

Located south of Middletown in Chester, NY, the facility may have many names, but they also have a 4.1-star rating from 157 reviewers. Also, their Middletown location makes an appearance later on in this list.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

3. Excel Urgent Care, Goshen NY

Also a bit south of Middletown, but conveniently located right off Route 17A, Excel Urgent Care has a 4.6-star rating from an impressive 2,025 reviews. In addition to emergency services, they also offer more routine services like pediatric care and physicals.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2. Middletown Medical Urgent Care, Middletown NY

Middletown Medical offers many services, including urgent care. Their high rating of 4.6 stars from over 2,400 reviews may come in part because of conveniences like reserving your spot before you arrive at the facility. They also offer telemedicine visits.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

1. Orange Urgent Care, Middletown NY

As mentioned earlier, some ranking come down to the amount of reviews, and with just under 3,000 ratings averaging out to 4.6 stars, Orange Urgent Care comes out on top. Also a good sign: they follow up with reviewers to specifically address concerns.

Once again, 911 or your nearest hospital are there for severe emergencies, but the next time there's a sprain, allergic reaction, minor break, or just the random "just to be safe" moment, these urgent cares should be the best resource.

Already in Middletown? Why not stop in for some pizza, too.

The 10 Best Pizza Places in Middletown, New York Here are the top 10 most reviewed pizzerias in Middletown, New York according to Yelp.