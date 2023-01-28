Who Has the Best Poutine in the Hudson Valley, NY?

When was the last time you had Poutine? Was it here in the Hudson Valley? Not sure what the heck Poutine is? The closest thing that some places come to this Canadian comfort food is something called "Disco Fries" at one of our neighborhood diners.

Really good Poutine (poo-teen) has a base layer of crispy, almost well-done French Fries, then has cheese curds on top of that, then it has an appropriate avalanche of gravy (usually a brown gravy).

Fellow foodies, is there any place in the Hudson Valley that is known for its Poutine?

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

The photos here in this article are all from different Hudson Valley establishments that I have visited that happened to have Poutine on the menu as a special, but I can't recall too many places that have it on a regular menu.

However, with the help of a few dedicated Hudson Valley Foodies, we have tracked some down. Feel free to email and let me know if there is a place that we left off the list.

Get our free mobile app

Where can you get Poutine in the Hudson Valley? IYKYK!

bhunter/tsm bhunter/tsm loading...

So where can you get this gourmet-ish delicacy? We found a few places, but keep in mind this is not the dish you want to eat the night before you get your cholesterol checked.

Have you tried Poutine? Do you have a favorite place to get it, that is not listed above? Share it with us!

Here is Poutine in its original form, French Fries. Check out these places! Updated with a new find from the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck. This is just the Tip of the Iceberg when it comes to finding delicious French Fries in the Hudson Valley. We will be scouring the Hudson Valley for more great fries in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and beyond.

From A to Z: Amazing Fish Fries Near Utica, New York You Need To Try Looking for a new place to go grab your weekly fish fry? We've got you covered. Here's just a few amazing spots we've been to in the area that we think you should try.

*Disclaimer - these are not the only places to get fish fry. There are plenty of others that are just as good. You can find plenty of other recommendations on Facebook.