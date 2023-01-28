New York Still Mailing Letters and Postcards? USPS Charging More

Believe it or not there are still some people who mail letters, postcards, and their bills. While there are others who are down to using, maybe 4 stamps a year. How does this affect your day to day? Will it?

The USPS has increased their rates again for First Class and Postcard stamps. How much more will you need to pay for your stamps? Will you need to do stamp math and buy additional stamps to bring you up to the new rate?

So how much will you now be paying to mail a letter or a postcard in New York State?

Cost Of U.S. First Class Postage Stamps Rises To 44 Cents Getty Images/ Justin Sullivan loading...

On January 22, 2023, the United States Postal Service increased their postage rates. Will you notice? Probably not if you have been purchasing stamps for the last few years, you have been purchasing what is known as "Forever" stamps. What is a Forever stamp? It is a postage stamp that will work even after the stamp prices go up. So, you will never have to add additional postage aka stamp math, after you purchase them.

Get our free mobile app

What did the price increase to on January 22, 2023?

U.S. Postal Service Considers Cutting Mail Delivery By One Day Justin Sullivan loading...

The price of a First-Class postage stamp increased from 60 cents to 63 cents. 5 stamps will cost $3.15, 10 stamps will cost $6.30. How much is a postcard stamp? Those will cost you 48 cents each.

Where can you mail letters without going to the post office? Click here for a mailbox locator.

Are these the worst 90's movies ever made? You decide! Out of the tens of thousands 1990s movies listed on Letterboxd, these have gotten the ten worst reviews.

[carbongallery id="6[carbongallery id="638d2c3f04ebba22a862cbf0"]3cca4727b52fc26947e4804"]