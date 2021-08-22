Stamp Prices Rising Again, Could This Be the Death of Snail Mail?

When was the last time you put a stamp on something and then put it in the mail?

Can you even remember? Bills are paid online, no one really mails letters or birthday cards anymore?

With the start of 'Forever' First-class postage stamps about 10-years ago, do you even remember how much a First-Class stamp costs? For the record today, a First-Class Forever postage stamp costs 55 cents. I stress the word 'today' because the cost of those stamps are going up (again) on August 29, 2021.

The cost after August 29, 2021 for a First-Class postage stamp will cost you 58 cents, a 3 cent increase. If you purchase the 'Forever' stamps now, you will not need to add any additional postage when the increase takes place. You can just put one of those stamps on your letter or card and it will magically appear where it is supposed to be within 3 to 7 business days.

Send postcards? Yeah, I think I am the only person who likes to send (and receive) postcards. The cost of a postcard 'Forever' stamp is also increasing on 8/29/2021. Currently those stamps cost 36 cents and they will be going up to 40 cents each.

The USPS has also said that they will temporarily be increasing costs on packages for the 'Holiday Season.' They are defining the holiday season as October 3, 2021 through December 26, 2021. The planned 'temporary' increase will cost you between 75 cents and $5, depending on where your package is headed and which level of service you select.

A Stamp Collector's Dreamhouse If you love stamps and snail mail with some local history thrown in for good measure we have found the perfect fixer up for you. The Port Ewen Post Office is for sale. It is a blank slate just waiting for you to bring your ideas to make it your home.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.