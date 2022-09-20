Can You Legally Mail Cannabis Edibles in New York State?

One day (maybe soon), New York State will be able to sell recreational marijuana, cannabis products, and even edible cannabis products, but until then, do you have to drive to another state to purchase them? Or can these items be mailed to you?

Come on, you buy everything else online and have it shipped to you? Can you do the same with edibles? What does New York State have to say about it?

Can you mail cannabis edibles in New York State?

Photo by Plants for Persephone on Unsplash

There have to be people who have tried to do it, maybe even done it, send these edibles through the United States Postal Service. The packages are probably fairly light, which means that they won't cost too much to mail. Can it be legally done? Let's figure this out.

Will the USPS mail edibles (if they know that they are edibles)?

Photo by Margo Amala on Unsplash

The USPS is a federal organization, thus they have to abide by federal regulations and laws. So, while you are still not able to transport edibles across state lines, yes we know everyone making those trips to Massachusetts or New Jersey isn't just doing it for the heck of it, you are also not able to have anyone mail them to you from out of state.

This could change when retail sales actually begin, but then you probably wouldn't need it to be mailed to you then.

What about getting a delivery of edibles from a third party like DoorDash or Instacart?

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

According to the New York State Cannabis Laws, there are provisions for items to be delivered via a delivery service. There are a few restrictions as to how many people can hold the delivery licenses, and the age of the delivery drivers, but as of yet, it doesn't look like there will be a company like UberEats or GrubHub delivering it to you.

When will all of this change? In New York State? Soon.

