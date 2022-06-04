USPS Says: Hudson Valley Homes Need 5 Things For Their Mailboxes

USPS Says: Hudson Valley Homes Need 5 Things For Their Mailboxes

Ralf Geithe

When you start thinking about sprucing up your home, do you go out to the curb of your home too? When was the last time that you looked at your mailbox? Did you ever notice it? Whether your mailbox is attached to your home, at the end of your driveway or has a spot on the road, there are a few guidelines (and suggestions) that the USPS has for all homeowners.

The following are both things that letter carriers recommend as well as items that the USPS (United States Postal Service) say you need to do. Keep them in mind when you want to repair or update your current mailbox. 

What should you know about your mailbox?

bhunter/tsm
loading...

Did you know that your mailbox needs to be approved by the USPS? If you purchase your mailbox at a box store or online, make sure that you see somewhere on the specifications, that the new box has the approval of the USPS. If you want to make your own mailbox, take pictures of it and the measurements to your towns Postmaster and discuss it with them.

I also got a great suggestion from a friend who is a letter carrier, he suggested getting what is known as a Extra Large Mailbox, most have a 'standard' size. He says there are more and more people who are getting small packages, and this would help to get them delivered faster.

Does your name need to be on your mailbox?

bhunter/tsm
loading...

While there is no legal requirement to have your name on your mailbox, there is one to have the number on it. It is suggested that you put it on both sides of the box, at least one inch high. It is also helpful to the carriers if you put the house number on the door of the mailbox, too.

Is there a certain height that your mailbox needs to be?

Yes, there is a certain height. According to the USPS.com, if your mailbox is one where you get deliveries from a carrier who is driving a vehicle, then your mailbox needs to be at least 41-45 inches from the ground.

Have a cool or different mailbox? Feel free to send us a picture, include a before and after pic if you'd like.

The 20 Funniest Prison Reviews From Across the U.S.A.

7 Couples Commandments for TV Binges

While I consider myself a professional content consumer, I'm also a human being so I make mistakes. When you make a mistake, it's best to identify it, and learn from it. I've made a f--- ton of errors while binge watching TV with my wife Erica. I've taken those mistakes, and turned them into a list of "Commandments" for couples viewing. These are 7 Couples Commandments for TV Binges.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2022

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 06/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.
Filed Under: mailbox, mailbox locator, USPS
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top